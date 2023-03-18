Seattle Sounders vs LAFC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

As Seattle Sounders take on LAFC, here's how you can watch the game on TV or stream from the comfort of your home.

Seattle Sounders will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday, bringing together the top two clubs in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer.

Both teams have had strong starts to the new season, each boasting two victories, and they will both be looking to build on this momentum.

Seattle Sounders had a successful start to the 2023 season with two victories in a row that saw them score six goals and record two clean sheets to highlight their abilities on both ends of the field.

However, they were defeated by FC Cincinnati in their most recent game, despite the fact that their opponents had 10 men for the final 10 minutes, ending their perfect start to the season.

The opposition has likewise had an outstanding start to their MLS campaign; they enter this match unbeaten after winning both of their previous games. Los Angeles FC has done this in an exceptional manner as well, scoring seven goals throughout four games, including a 4-0 victory over New England Revolution.

Seattle Sounders vs LAFC Revs date & kick-off time

Game: Seattle Sounders vs LAFC Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Lumen Field

Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs LAFC on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United Kingdom & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Seattle Sounders team news and squad

Seattle Sounders will be without Raul Ruidiaz and Obed Vargas, but the rest of the squad is available.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Ragen, Gomez, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris; Heber

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland Defenders Tolo, Arreaga, Andrade, A. Roldan, Cissoko Midfielders Lodeiro, Rusnak, Morris, Chu, Roldan, Paulo, Leyva, Rowe, Teves Forwards Montero, Heber

LAFC team news and squad

LAFC have Maxime Crepeau unavailable. They have no other notable injury concerns and will have the rest of the squad up for selection.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Cifuentes; Bouanga, Vela, Torres