Seaman wants Vieira to get Arsenal job but tells Ljungberg to sort out the defence first

A successor is being sought to Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium, with a legendary former goalkeeper hoping to see a fellow icon return to north London

David Seaman thinks should look at appointing Patrick Vieira as Unai Emery's successor and has urged Freddie Ljungberg to sort out the defence in his spell as interim boss.

The Gunners have a coaching void to fill after taking the decision to part with a Spanish tactician.

Emery’s position at Emirates Stadium had become untenable, with fans, players and board members losing faith in his ability to deliver an upturn in fortune.

A big job awaits whoever steps into his shoes, with there a number of issues to address on and off the field in north London.

Several high-profile figures have been linked with a demanding post, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Massimiliano Allegri all considered to be in the mix.

There has also been talk of former captain Vieira returning to English football, with Seaman of the opinion that the Frenchman should be prised from Nice to bring some passion back to Arsenal.

The legendary Gunners goalkeeper told Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily Podcast: "I am sure Arsenal fans would love Patrick to come back to the club. Knowing Patrick, I think he would be the right man.

"I knew what he was like as a player. I knew what he was like as a captain. He was a born leader and everybody knows that.

"Maybe go down that route instead of a tried and tested route."

For now, Arsenal have handed the reins to another member of their ‘Invincibles’ squad from 2003-04.

Ljungberg had been working as assistant coach to Emery but has now stepped into the top job on an interim basis.

He claims to have been offered no indication as to how long his caretaking duties will be required, or whether he will be considered for a permanent appointment.

Seaman is not convinced that the Swede is ready for such a prominent role just yet, but hopes his former team-mate can right some of the wrongs that have been holding the Gunners back.

He added: "This job is much bigger than what Freddie is used to at the moment.

"He has only just got into the coaching side of the game and he will be really avant-garde as a manager. But while he is taking charge now, please try and get some sort of defensive formation sorted out."

Ljungberg will be calling the shots when Arsenal take in a trip to Norwich on Sunday, with the Gunners heading to Carrow Road aware that they have much to do in order to force their way back into the top-four picture.