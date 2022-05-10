SEA Games 2022 men's football tournament: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous Southeast Asian Games winners

Football at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will feature 10 teams and is scheduled to kick off on May 6, 2022, with Under-23 players forming the majority of the contingent as only three players over the stipulated age are allowed to be a part of the squad.

The world's most popular game has been part of the SEA Games since 1959.

Thailand are the most successful team in this competition with 16 titles to their name whereas, while Vietnam are the defending champions.

The 10 teams have been equally divided into two groups. Group A consists of hosts Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines and Timor Leste.

Meanwhile, Group B is formed by Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.

Group A Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Myanmar 2 2 0 0 6 4 +2 6 2 Vietnam 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 3 Philippines 3 1 1 1 6 3 +3 4 4 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 5 Timor-Leste 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Time Fixture + highlights May 6, 2022 16:00 Philippines 4-0 Timor-Leste May 6, 2022 19:00 Vietnam 3-0 Indonesia May 8, 2022 16:00 Timor-Leste 2-3 Myanmar May 8, 2022 19:00 Vietnam 0-0 Philippines May 10, 2022 16:00 Myanmar 3-2 Philippines May 10, 2022 19:00 Indonesia v Timor-Leste May 13, 2022 16:00 Philippines v Indonesia May 13, 2002 19:00 Myanmar v Vietnam May 15, 2022 16:00 Indonesia v Myanmar May 15, 2022 19:00 Timor-Leste v Vietnam

Group B Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Thailand 2 1 0 1 6 2 +4 3 2 Cambodia 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 3 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 4 Laos 2 0 1 1 3 6 -3 1 5 Singapore 2 0 1 1 2 7 -5 1

Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Time Fixture + highlights May 7, 2022 16:00 Singapore 2-2 Laos May 7, 2022 19:00 Thailand 1-2 Malaysia May 9, 2022 16:00 Laos 1-4 Cambodia May 9, 2022 19:00 Thailand 5-0 Singapore May 11, 2022 16:00 Cambodia v Singapore May 11, 2022 19:00 Malaysia v Laos May 14, 2022 16:00 Singapore v Malaysia May 14, 2002 19:00 Cambodia v Thailand May 16, 2022 16:00 Malaysia v Cambodia May 16, 2022 19:00 Laos v Thailand

2021 Southeast Asian Games Semi-finals

Date Time Venue Fixture May 19, 2022 16:00 My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B May 19, 2022 19:00 My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A

2021 Southeast Asian Games Bronze Medal Match

Date Time Venue Fixture May 22, 2022 16:00 My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Loser S1 vs Loser S2

2021 Southeast Asian Games Gold Medal Match

Date Time Venue Fixture May 22, 2022 19:00 My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi Winner S1 vs Winner S2

2021 Southeast Asian Games Top Scorer

Osvaldo Haay and Ha Duc Chinh were the top scorers of the 2019 edition of the SEA Games. There are a few young talents to look out for in this edition as well such as the likes of Teerasak Poeiphimai of Thailand, Bounphachan Bounkong of Laos and Mouzinho de Lima of Timor-Leste.

Rank Name Country Goals 1. Jovin Bedic Philippines 3 2. Ekanit Panya Thailand 2 = Win Naing Tun Myanmar 2

Southeast Asian Games past medal winners