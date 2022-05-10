SEA Games 2022 men's football tournament: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous Southeast Asian Games winners
Football at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will feature 10 teams and is scheduled to kick off on May 6, 2022, with Under-23 players forming the majority of the contingent as only three players over the stipulated age are allowed to be a part of the squad.
The world's most popular game has been part of the SEA Games since 1959.
Thailand are the most successful team in this competition with 16 titles to their name whereas, while Vietnam are the defending champions.
Editors' Picks
- Klopp was wrong to criticise Conte's tactics in Anfield draw - but can Tottenham really win trophies playing this way?
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Benzema, Salah or Mane - will the Champions League final decide the winner?
- Why Klopp’s new Liverpool contract is good news for Gerrard and Aston Villa
- Williot Swedberg: Swedish wonderkid being linked with Barcelona
The 10 teams have been equally divided into two groups. Group A consists of hosts Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines and Timor Leste.
Meanwhile, Group B is formed by Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.
Group A Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
Myanmar
|2
|2
|0
0
|6
|4
+2
|6
2
Vietnam
|2
1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|3
Philippines
|3
1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|4
|4
Indonesia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
5
Timor-Leste
2
0
0
2
2
7
-5
0
Group A Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time
|Fixture + highlights
May 6, 2022
|16:00
Philippines 4-0 Timor-Leste
May 6, 2022
19:00
May 8, 2022
16:00
May 8, 2022
19:00
May 10, 2022
16:00
Myanmar 3-2 Philippines
May 10, 2022
19:00
Indonesia v Timor-Leste
May 13, 2022
16:00
Philippines v Indonesia
May 13, 2002
19:00
Myanmar v Vietnam
May 15, 2022
16:00
Indonesia v Myanmar
May 15, 2022
19:00
Timor-Leste v Vietnam
Group B Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Thailand
2
1
0
1
6
2
+4
3
2
Cambodia
1
1
0
0
4
1
+3
3
|3
Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
0
|2
|1
+1
|3
|4
Laos
|2
0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|1
5
Singapore
2
0
1
1
2
7
-5
1
Group B Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Time
|Fixture + highlights
May 7, 2022
|16:00
May 7, 2022
19:00
May 9, 2022
16:00
Laos 1-4 Cambodia
May 9, 2022
19:00
May 11, 2022
16:00
Cambodia v Singapore
May 11, 2022
19:00
Malaysia v Laos
May 14, 2022
16:00
Singapore v Malaysia
May 14, 2002
19:00
Cambodia v Thailand
May 16, 2022
16:00
Malaysia v Cambodia
May 16, 2022
19:00
Laos v Thailand
2021 Southeast Asian Games Semi-finals
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Fixture
May 19, 2022
|16:00
My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi
Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B
May 19, 2022
|19:00
My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi
Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A
2021 Southeast Asian Games Bronze Medal Match
Date
Time
Venue
Fixture
May 22, 2022
16:00
My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi
Loser S1 vs Loser S2
2021 Southeast Asian Games Gold Medal Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Fixture
May 22, 2022
|19:00
My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi
Winner S1 vs Winner S2
2021 Southeast Asian Games Top Scorer
Osvaldo Haay and Ha Duc Chinh were the top scorers of the 2019 edition of the SEA Games. There are a few young talents to look out for in this edition as well such as the likes of Teerasak Poeiphimai of Thailand, Bounphachan Bounkong of Laos and Mouzinho de Lima of Timor-Leste.
Rank
Name
Country
Goals
1.
Jovin Bedic
Philippines
3
2.
Ekanit Panya
Thailand
2
=
Win Naing Tun
Myanmar
2
Southeast Asian Games past medal winners
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1.
Thailand
16
4
5
25
2.
Malaysia
6
6
7
19
3.
Myanmar
5
4
5
14
4.
Vietnam
2
7
5
14
5.
Indonesia
2
5
4
11
6.
Singapore
0
3
7
10
7.
Laos
0
0
1
1