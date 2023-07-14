Scotland Women vs Northern Ireland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies Women match between Scotland and N. Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland Women will take on Northern Ireland in Dundee in the first of two international friendlies during July, as preparations continue for the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The home side, currently ranked 25th in the world according to FIFA, surprisingly did not qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as they were ousted in the WWC qualification playoff finals against the Republic of Ireland.

Their performance in their last competitive tournament, the 2023 Pinatar Cup was equally disappointing as they came third among four teams that included Iceland, Wales, and the Philippines.

Still, they are unbeaten in their last four and come into this on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in their most recent outing in a friendly in mid-April. They will be looking to put in a solid performance here as they build toward the UEFA Women’s Nations League in September.

Northern Ireland will also not be participating in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup later this month, having failed to qualify for the knockout stage from a six-team group that contained England and Austria.

They return to action for the first time since April's friendly loss to Wales at Cardiff City Stadium. The visitors will kick-off the inaugural Women's Nations League against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on 23 September.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland vs N. Ireland kick-off time

Date: July 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:35 pm BST Venue: Kilmac Stadium

Scotland face Northern Ireland at the Kilmac Stadium, also known as Dens Park, on Friday. Kick-off is set for 7:35 pm BST.

How to watch Scotland vs N. Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

BBC iPlayer Watch here BBC Scotland Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer as well as on BBC Scotland. It can also be followed live on the BBC Sport website and app.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Scotland Women head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has named a strong 22-woman squad for this Friday’s encounter with Northern Ireland and the following friendly against Finland away next week.

The Scotland squad features several players who ply their trade in the FA Women’s Super League, including Chelsea star Erin Cuthbert, Aston Villa Women’s Rachel Corsie and Manchester United duo Kirsty Hanson and Martha Thomas, as well as a host of players from Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Glasgow City and Rangers Women.

Scotland possible XI: Gibson; McLauchlan, Corsie, Mukandi, Docherty; Watson, Kerr, Weir; Cuthbert, Thomas, Hanson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, Cumings Defenders:

Mukandi, Smith, Docherty, Howard, McLauchlan, Clark, Muir, Hill, Corsie

Midfielders: Weir, Kerr, Robertson, Davidson, Napier, Cornet, Watson

Forwards: Emslie, Brown, Thomas, Hanson, Hay, Ewens, Cuthbert



N. Ireland team news

Andy Waterworth, the Irish Football Association's head of elite player development and a former Linfield striker, took over as interim head coach for the friendly loss against Wales back in April.

However, in June, experienced coach and former Northern Ireland international Gail Redmond - NI women's under-17 and under-19 manager - was handed the opportunity to lead the team for the Scotland and Czech Republic friendlies after the IFA's preferred choice for a permanent replacement to Kenny Shiels opted to accept a different position.

The visitors will be without the services of Cliftonville defender Abbie Magee, who has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to an injury sustained recently. Magee has been replaced by Glentoran's Emma McMaster in the squad that features fit-again Aston Villa striker Simone Magill.

N.Ireland possible XI: Turner; McKenna, Burrows, Holloway, Vance; Bell, Caldwell, Callaghan; Hamilton, Magill, Wilson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Norney, Woods Defenders: McMaster, McFadden, McKenna, Vance, Burrows, Holloway, Morgan Midfielders: Callaghan, Furness, Hamilton, McCarren, Bell, Caldwell, Andrews, Mason Forwards: Magill, Wade, McGuinness, Wilson, Maxwell, Beattie

Head-to-Head Record

Over the last decade, these sides have met five times, and Northern Ireland have lost every match, conceding 11 and scoring just two in that time. They will likely find this one an uphill battle as well.

Date Match Competition 10/6/21 Northern Ireland 0-1 Scotland Women's International Friendly 11/3/20 Northern Ireland 1-2 Scotland Pinatar Cup, Women 8/2/15 Northern Ireland 1-4 Scotland Women's International Friendly 20/6/14 Northern Ireland 0-2 Scotland Women's World Cup qualification 26/10/13 Scotland 2-0 Northern Ireland Women's World Cup qualification

Useful links