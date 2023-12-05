This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Scotland Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA Women's Nations League
Hampden Park
How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Scotland and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland will take on England in the final group-stage game of the UEFA Women's Nations League at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Scotland are at the bottom of the table and winless with just two points from five matches. They will find it extremely difficult to cope with the pressure from England who are tied on nine points alongside leaders Netherlands. The Lionesses will be confident of getting the big win that they need to place themselves in a position to win the group and gain qualification for the 2024 Olympics.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland vs England kick-off time

Date:December 5, 2023
Kick-off time:7:45 pm GMT
Venue:Hampden Park

Scotland vs England will be played at Hampden Park. Kick-off is at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Scotland vs England online - TV channels & live streams

BBC OneWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC Two WalesWatch here

England's game against Scotland will be shown live on BBC in the United Kingdom. Highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Sam Kerr, Abi Harrison, Hayley Lauder and Brogan Hay have all made it into Martinez Losa's squad. Erin Cuthbert has shrugged off a niggle and will be hoping to feature as well.

Kerr is likely to start once again and Sandy MacIver is expected to continue in goal.

Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson, Howard, Clark, Docherty, Corsie, McLauchlan, Kerr, Cuthbert, Evans, Thomas, Emslie.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gibson, Fife, MacIver
Defenders:Mukandi, Docherty, Corsie, Clark, McLauchlan, Howard
Midfielders:Kerr, Brown, MacLean, Rodgers, Napier, Evans, Lauder, Cuthbert
Forwards:Davidson, Emslie, Thomas, Hanson, Gallagher, Harrison, Hay

England team news

England will miss the services of Leah Williamson and Millie Bright for the clash against Scotland due to injuries.

Beth Mead was recalled to the squad and the Arsenal forward played her first international game in over a year in the team's win over Netherlands.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Kirby; Kelly, Mead, Hemp.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Earps, Hampton, Keating
Defenders:Bronze, Greenwood, Carter, Charles, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Le Tissier, Turner
Midfielders:Kirby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Zalem, Clinton
Forwards:Daly, Mead, Hemp, Kelly, Russo, James

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23/09/23England 2 - 1 ScotlandWomen's Nations League
09/06/19England 2 - 1 ScotlandWorld Cup
20/07/17England 6 - 0 ScotlandWomen's Euros
08/03/13Scotland 4 - 4 EnglandCyprus Cup
11/03/07England 1 - 0 ScotlandFriendly

