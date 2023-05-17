Scotland U17 vs France U17: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Scotland and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland and France will face off in a crucial Euro U17 group stage opener on Wednesday. A win for either team would put them in a strong position in Group C as they hope to qualify for the knockout stages.

Scotland have beaten the likes of Northern Ireland, Montenegro and Malta on their route to the finals of the Euro U17 competition, and they will be confident of getting a result against France. The Scots have a strong team, with a good mix of experience and youth.

France are the defending champions, and they will be expected to win this match. They have a very talented squad and are likely to start as favorites, but Scotland will be determined to cause an upset.

This is a match that could have a big impact on the outcome of the group. Both teams will be desperate to win, and it promises to be an exciting contest. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland U17 vs France U17 kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.30pm BST Venue: Nagyerdei Stadium

The UEFA Euro U17 game between Scotland and France will be played on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Nagyerdei Stadium, with kick-off at 3.30pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Scotland U17 vs France U17 online - TV channels & live streams

Region Live stream Worldwide UEFA TV

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA TV.

Team news & squads

Scotland U17 team news

Aston Villa striker Rory Wilson has returned to the Scotland Under-17 squad after missing the Elite Round due to injury. Celtic's Daniel Cummings has been ruled out of the squad with a late injury and has been replaced by Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rory Mahady Defenders: Callan McKenna, Josh Dede. Rocco Friel, Mitchell Frame, Ruari Ellis, Owen Hastie. Leyton Grant Midfielders: Bailey Rice, Kyle Ure, Gabriel Forsyth, Rudi Allan-Molotnikov Forwards: Lennon Connolly, Lennon Miller, Jacob MacIntyre, Rory Wilson, Bobby McLuckie, Ryan One, Ewan Simpson, Findlay Marshall

France U17 team news

France boss Jean-Luc Vannuchi has released the list of players who will compete in the Under-17 Euros from May 17 to June 2 in Hungary.

Warren Zaire-Emery, the talented PSG midfielder, who was recently called up to the France U19 team, is not included as the French club wanted to keep him with the first team.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Argney, Niflore Defenders: Gadou, Kayi, Sanda, Meupiyou, Menadjou, Sadi, Sangui, Sinaté, Titi Midfielders: Bouabre, Bouneb, Ferro, F. Sylla, D. Traoré Forwards: Bouchenna, T. Diallo, Kroupi, Lambourde, Issoufou, Tincres

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2017 France 2-1 Scotland Euro U17 May 2015 Scotland 0-5 France Euro U17

Useful links