Scotland vs Armenia: Predictions, tips and betting odds

The Scottish are heavy favourites to get off to a good start in their UEFA Nations League campaign this week

Scotland will hope to bounce back from their World Cup qualifying disappointment when they face Armenia in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke's men lost to Ukraine to end their hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Qatar later this year.

Armenia are off to a solid start in the Nations League however, having beaten Ireland in their first match of the competition on Saturday.

Scotland vs Armenia latest odds

Despite their defeat against Ukraine in the World Cup play-off, Scotkand are big favourites to win on Wednesday with the hosts offered at 1/3 (1.33) with bet365.

The visitors meanwhile are big outsiders at 15/2 (8.5) with the draw priced at 4/1 (5.0).

Scotland vs Armenia first goal scorer

Scotland forward Che Adams is the favourite to open the scoring at 15/4 (4.75) while team-mate Ross Stewart is 9/2 (5.5).

Lucas Zelarrayan is the lowest-priced Armenia player to score the first goal of the game at 12/1 (13.0) with Sargis Adamyan is 14/1 (15.0).

Scotland vs Armenia preview

Scotland head into this game on a three-game winless run, having lost to Ukraine and drawn with Austria and Poland in the last three months.

They are without striker Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Jack for this clash, meaning Che Adams is likely to start up front for the hosts.

Hayk Ishkhanyan is out for the visitors, who have gone through some ups and downs in their recent matches.

Armenia beat Ireland and Montenegro over the last three months, but were trounced 9-0 by Norway in March and suffered heavy defeats against Germany and North Macedonia last November.

Scotland vs Armenia tips and predictions

Scotland can be backed at 21/20 (2.05) to be winning at half-time and full-time, which seems a reasonable bet given they are heavy favourites, while backing them to win with a -1 handicap at 1/1 (2.0) may be a good choice.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

