Scholes slams 'stupid' Rashford after striker is dropped by Man Utd for Wolves clash

Paul Scholes has labelled Marcus Rashford 'stupid' after he was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Wolves for disciplinary reasons.

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd legend Scholes has criticised Rashford after the striker was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag for the team's Premier League match at Wolves on New Year's Eve. Ten Hag revealed before the game that the in-form forward had been benched for 'internal disciplinary' reasons, which did not go down well with Scholes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's jeopardising his own form by being stupid, or whatever he's done," he said on BT Sport ahead of kick-off between Man Utd and Wolves. "I hope it doesn't jeopardise the next six months of his season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's decision to drop Rashford was a brave one considering the striker is his team's top scorer this season. The Dutchman then opted to bring the England international on at half-time against Wolves with the game still goalless. Rashford replaced Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who had started in his place and missed a good chance for the visitors in the first period.

WHAT NEXT? Man Utd are back in action on Tuesday in the Premier League against Bournemouth.