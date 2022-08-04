Schmeichel shares emotional thread of Leicester moments following move to Nice after '11 incredible seasons'

The Premier League-winning goalkeeper departs the Foxes after more than a decade of service

Kasper Schmeichel has shared a thread of his 'favourite memories' as a Leicester player after completing a transfer to Nice.

The 35-year-old confirmed the move on social media and leaves for the Ligue 1 outfit following a mammoth spell with the Foxes, where he was crowned a Premier League champion against all odds in 2016.

In a heartfelt series of messages shared on Twitter, Schmeichel has looked back on some of the highlights from his time at King Power Stadium after signing in 2011.

What are Schmeichel's favourite Leicester moments?

Kicking off the thread by recalling Leicester's promotion to the top flight in 2014, the Danish goalkeeper quickly moved on to highlight details of their historic Premier League win.

Sharing images of himself and teammates celebrating with the trophy and medals, he described it as a "dream come true" and admitted he isn't sure if a moment will ever come close to the achievement.

Schmeichel also shared an image of him and David Beckham holding the Premier League trophy together, recalling what he described as an "afternoon [he] will never forget" due to the fact he'd grown up watching the Englishman lift the trophy so often.

Moving down the thread, he recalled memories of celebrating late Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's 60th birthday - whom he referred to as the boss - while also sharing images of the tributes that flooded in following his passing in 2018.

Schmeichel stated: "A tough period but showing the unity that embodies exactly what Leicester are about (2018)"

Closing off the celebration of his Leicester career, he discussed their 2021 triumphs in winning both the FA Cup and Community Shield, noting that the former was a "historic and proud moment".

What was Schmeichel's leaving message?

Rounding off his tributes, Schmeichel finished by saying thank you to fans, teammates and people behind the scenes who made his 11 seasons "so special".

He finished up with: "Thank you and I will see you all soon. Kasper".

He leaves Leicester as a two-time Player of the Season and two-time Player's Player of the Season, having made 479 appearances for the club and lifted the Premier League in what remains one of sport's greatest stories.