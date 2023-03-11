Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Schalke against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Schalke hosts an in-form Borussia Dortmund for their 24th game of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season and the famous Revierderby on Saturday.

Dortmund's domestic form has been impressive, having won all of their last eight league fixtures.

They are joint leaders in the Bundesliga after 23 games with 49 points - the same tally as that of Bayern Munich.

Following their Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea, they will want to keep winning games and keep the pressure on Bayern from now until the end of the season as they hope to take home silverware.

Schalke is currently rock bottom in the league standings and are facing a real danger of another drop.

After going seven matches without a win, they have picked up two wins in as many games in the league and will hope they can take points off Dortmund.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the second leg game on TV in the UK, as well as how to stream live online.

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time

Game: Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT Venue: Veltins-Arena

How to watch Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund on TV & live stream online

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom (UK).

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Football Sky app

Schalke team news & squad

Schalke will continue to be without Dominick Drexler, Soichiro Kozuki, Danny Latza and midfielder Eder Balanta due to injuries.

Thomas Ouwejan is set to return to the squad following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Schalke possible XI: Fahrmann; Brunner, Yoshida, Jenz, Matriciani; Kral, Krauss; Zalazar, Bulter, Mohr; Frey

Position Players Goalkeepers Fahrmann, Schwolow, Heekeren, Langer Defenders Ouwejan, Greiml, Yoshida, van den Berg, Uronen, Timothee, Cisse, Jenz, Brunner, Kaminski, Muller, Matriciani, Schell Midfielders Krauss, Zalazar, Aydin, Tauer, Skarke, Kral, Mohr, Sane, Ivan Forwards Terrode, Bulter, Karaman, Frey, Polter, Topp

Borussia Dortmund team news & squad

Dortmund could be without both first-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and midfielder Julian Brandt for their derby clash against Schalke.

Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko remain sidelined but Julian Ryerson will return from suspension.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Reyna, Haller, Reus