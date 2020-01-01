Saudi side unveil the wrong Bastos in transfer reveal mix-up

Al-Ain have announced the signing of retired Brazil international Michel Bastos, rather than his namesake

Saudi side Al-Ain appear to have confused Angola defender Bastos for former wideman Michel Bastos in their attempt to unveil the former as a new signing on Friday.

The African centre-back was recruited by the newly promoted side from for a fee understood to be in the region of €800,000 earlier this week.

However, in their haste to unveil their newest recruit—full name Bartolomeu Jacinto Quissanga—Al-Ain published a Twitter graphic welcoming ‘Michel Bastos’ to the Saudi club.

How has no one told @alain_ksa yet that they’ve signed Angola 🇦🇴 defender Bastos, and not former Brazil 🇧🇷 wideman Michel Bastos? pic.twitter.com/Sl7XLfwAWC — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) October 24, 2020

The only explanation we can think of is that the Al Bahah-based club have got one Bastos mixed up with another, and were thinking of 10-cap Brazil international Michel Bastos when they announced their latest recruit.

The latter, who hung up his boots last year, enjoyed a stellar career in Europe, including over 250 appearances across stints with LOSC and Olympique Lyonnais.

He also featured for the likes of 04 and AS , before winding down his career in his homeland with the likes of Sao Paulo, Palmeiras and Sport Recife.

The elder Bastos also featured for another Al Ain—the Emirati side who were Club World Cup runners-up in 2018—perhaps fuelling the confusion.

Angola defender Bastos, who has actually made the move to the Middle East, departs after four years with Lazio, having signed from Rostov in 2016. His contract in the Italian capital was set to end next summer.

The 28-year-old centre-back, who has already made two appearances—both from the bench—this term, has picked up over a half century of Angola caps.

He represented Os Palancas Negras at the in 2013 and 2019.

He began his career with Angolan heavyweights Petro Atletico, before moving to in 2013.

Earlier this month, Al-Ain—from the Hejaz region of —announced the signing of international Saphir Taider from as they approach their first season in the Saudi Pro League.

Taider departed after a fine spell with Impact, ending his stay in Canada as the fourth most prolific creator of goals in Impact’s Major League Soccer history.