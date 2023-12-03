Sassuolo vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Sassuolo and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of a poor performance against Servette in the Europa League, Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will look to return to winning ways when they visit the Mapei Stadium to take on Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

Roma have been in solid form in Serie A lately, having won three of their last five in the league, including a 3-1 victory against Udinese last Sunday. They will be hoping to extend that run this weekend in order to bridge the three-point gap between themselves and the Champions League spots.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and are coming into this encounter following a victory in an incredible seven-goal thriller against Empoli last week, helping them steer further clear of the relegation zone.

Sassuolo vs Roma kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Citta del Tricolore

The Serie A game between Sassuolo and AS Roma will be played at Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Kick-off is at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sassuolo vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo team news

ACL victim Agustin Alvarez is unavailable for this weekend, while midfielder Pedro Obiang is a doubt for the visit of Roma on Sunday afternoon, but Sassuolo boss Alessio Dionisi otherwise has a full squad to select from.

Starting on the right side of the Neroverdi's attack, Italy winger Domenico Berardi has bagged seven goals and two assists from 11 Serie A outings, including a match-winning brace against Empoli last time out.

Sassuolo possible XI: Consigli; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Vina; Boloca, Henrique; Berardi, Thorstvedt, Lauriente; Pinamonti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Consigli, Cragno, Pegolo Defenders: Viña, Erlić, Pedersen, Ferrari, Viti, Toljan, Ruan, Missori, Falasca Midfielders: Bajrami, Henrique, Racic, Thorstvedt, Volpato, Boloca, Obiang, Lipani Forwards: Berardi, Lauriente, Pinamonti, Castillejo, Alvarez, Mulattieri, Konradsen Ceide, Defrel, Russo

AS Roma team news

There are no new injury concerns for Roma, as Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla remain out with ACL tears, while Chris Smalling is still struggling with tendinitis.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho could make several changes to the side that was held to a draw by Servette, with cup goalkeeper Mile Svilar likely to make way for first-choice Rui Patricio to return in between the sticks. Lorenzo Pellegrini could likely start on the bench in favour of young Edoardo Bove this weekend.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, N'Dicka; Karsdorp, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/3/23 Roma 3-4 Sassuolo Serie A 9/11/22 Sassuolo 1-1 Roma Serie A 13/2/22 Sassuolo 2-2 Roma Serie A 13/9/21 Roma 2-1 Sassuolo Serie A 3/4/21 Sassuolo 2-2 Roma Serie A

