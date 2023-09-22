Sassuolo vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus are at Sassuolo in a bid to extend their unbeaten start and possibly pip Inter to the summit spot on the Serie A table at least temporarily.
The Old Lady picked up their third straight league win this term after a 3-1 home win against Lazio last weekend.
On the other hand, Saturday's tie offers Sassuolo the opportunity to return to winning ways after suffering a 4-2 loss at Frosinone.
Sassuolo vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm BST
|Venue:
|Mapei Stadium
The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. It will kick off at 5 pm BST on September 23 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Sassuolo team news
Given that Domenico Berardi has struggled to find the back of the net against Juventus in a dozen appearances, Sassuolo boss Alessio Dionisi ants to place his bet on using Andrea Pinamonti in attack.
Augustin Alvarez remains the long-term absentee at the club, while Alessio Cragno is likely to start in between the sticks in place of a doubtful Andrea Consigli.
Sassuolo possible XI: Cragno; Toljan, Viti, Erlic, Vina; Racic, Henrique; Berardi, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo
|Defenders:
|Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Vina, Pederson, Toljan, Missori, Lipani
|Midfielders:
|Henrique, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato
|Forwards:
|Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Berardi, Castillejo
Juventus team news
Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Weston McKennie can continue playing without treatment despite the USMNT star suffering a knock during training.
So McKennie will once again assume his role on the right side, with Filip Kostic likely to retain the left-back position ahead of Andrea Cambiaso.
Paul Pogba faces a doping ban, while Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are ruled out on account of injuries.
Dusan Vlahovic should partner Federico Chiesa in attack.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 16, 2023
|Sassuolo 1-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|Aug 15, 2022
|Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo
|Serie A
|Apr 25, 2022
|Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus
|Serie A
|Feb 10, 2022
|Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo
|Coppa Italia
|Oct 27, 2021
|Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo
|Serie A