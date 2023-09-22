Sassuolo vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus are at Sassuolo in a bid to extend their unbeaten start and possibly pip Inter to the summit spot on the Serie A table at least temporarily.

The Old Lady picked up their third straight league win this term after a 3-1 home win against Lazio last weekend.

On the other hand, Saturday's tie offers Sassuolo the opportunity to return to winning ways after suffering a 4-2 loss at Frosinone.

Sassuolo vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Mapei Stadium

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy. It will kick off at 5 pm BST on September 23 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo team news

Given that Domenico Berardi has struggled to find the back of the net against Juventus in a dozen appearances, Sassuolo boss Alessio Dionisi ants to place his bet on using Andrea Pinamonti in attack.

Augustin Alvarez remains the long-term absentee at the club, while Alessio Cragno is likely to start in between the sticks in place of a doubtful Andrea Consigli.

Sassuolo possible XI: Cragno; Toljan, Viti, Erlic, Vina; Racic, Henrique; Berardi, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo Defenders: Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Vina, Pederson, Toljan, Missori, Lipani Midfielders: Henrique, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato Forwards: Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Berardi, Castillejo

Juventus team news

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Weston McKennie can continue playing without treatment despite the USMNT star suffering a knock during training.

So McKennie will once again assume his role on the right side, with Filip Kostic likely to retain the left-back position ahead of Andrea Cambiaso.

Paul Pogba faces a doping ban, while Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are ruled out on account of injuries.

Dusan Vlahovic should partner Federico Chiesa in attack.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 16, 2023 Sassuolo 1-0 Juventus Serie A Aug 15, 2022 Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo Serie A Apr 25, 2022 Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus Serie A Feb 10, 2022 Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo Coppa Italia Oct 27, 2021 Juventus 1-2 Sassuolo Serie A

