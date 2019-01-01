Sassuolo CEO Carnevali: Barcelona could buy Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Ghana international is likely to join the Blaugrana on a permanent deal according to latest news from Italy

chief executive officer Giovanni Carnevali has revealed forward Kevin-Prince Boateng could be signed by after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish giants.

The German-born player has just ended his short-term deal with the Blaugrana where he made four total appearances including three in LaLiga.

He joined Barcelona in an option-to-buy deal but his limited game time has prompted rumours that his stay with Barcelona will not be extended.

"I think Barcelona will buy Kevin-Prince Boateng, then he will be loaned to another LaLiga team," Carnevali told Gazzetta about the Ghanaian.

Article continues below

Boateng joined Sassuolo from in the summer last year before making a sensational switch to Barcelona after six months.

With the Blaugrana, Boateng is with his 10th club, having had stints with the likes of , and Hotspur.

He also played for German sides 04, Eintracht Frankfurt and , as well as English outfit Portsmouth and Las Palmas in .