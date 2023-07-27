'I want to make changes' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman sends England warning ahead of Denmark clash at Women's World Cup

Sarina Wiegman is considering making changes to her starting XI against Denmark to bring more ruthlessness to the team.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses' manager wants her troops to be more ruthless in front of goal after they struggled to score against Haiti in the opener and relied on a Georgia Stanway penalty to spare their blushes. Wiegman warned that she will ring the changes against Denmark to increase productivity in the attacking third.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I want to make changes. What we do is approach every game and then when we get ready to prepare. First of all we see who is fit and available and then we make the decisions to what we need to start with and then we decide whether we’re going to start with the same XI or maybe make some changes," she told reporters.

“We talked about ruthlessness and we also said: ‘What’s ruthlessness?’ We talked about coming into the final third, the crosses being right, coming into the box at the right time, and we worked on that. Today [in training] looked really good," she added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Denmark’s manager, Lars Søndergaard, opined that his team are the underdogs against England and Wiegman agreed that the 2022 Euro Champions are indeed a footballing superpower.

“We’re always the team to beat, I’ve never experienced anything else. I think tomorrow we will have more of the ball but we’ll see how it goes," she stated.

WHAT NEXT? England will take on Denmark on Friday in their second group-stage game before facing China on Agust 1 in the final round-robin fixture.