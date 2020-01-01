Sancho backed to return to best form by Dortmund coach Favre

The English talent will get back to his best for the Black and Yellows, according to their coach

head coach Lucien Favre is confident Jadon Sancho will recapture his best form after scoring in Tuesday's win over .

Sancho became the first Englishman to score a direct free-kick in the while playing for a non-English side since David Beckham for in 2005.

The forward has been unable to live up to the standards he set last season, when he scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 44 games in all competitions.

More teams

Sancho's goal against Brugge was his third of the campaign, to go with four assists, in 10 games.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Favre was happy to see the 20-year-old – who was heavily linked with during the previous transfer window – on the scoresheet and believes he will get back to his best.

"Of course, I'm really happy that he scored again. A very beautiful goal from a direct free-kick. We have a few players who can do that. He did it really, really well," he told a news conference.

"His goal has relieved us. A two-goal cushion coming one minute from the break was important, that was good for all of us.

"All over, he played really well, ran a lot. But I repeat, it is normal, a player cannot always be in his best shape. Sometimes it's like this, then like that."

Favre added: "I stayed very calm, just like my colleagues. We know what our players are like.

"Sometimes I say that they cannot be in their best form all year. That’s impossible. Last season was special for Jadon. Of course, he should digest that. But he will come back bit by bit."

Erling Haaland scored either side of Sancho's free-kick as Dortmund moved onto nine points, enough to sit top of Group F.

Article continues below

Haaland scored his 15th and 16th Champions League goals in only his 12th appearance, the fewest it has taken for a player to reach 15 goals in the competition.

Dortmund currently sit second on the table - trailing leaders by one point after eight matches.

Their next league match will see FC Koln visit Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.