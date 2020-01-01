Samatta: Tanzania captain voted for Mane over Salah at Caf awards

The Belgium-based striker voted for the Senegalese star whereas Taifa Stars coach Etienne Ndayiragije picked the Egyptian forward

skipper Mbwana Samatta voted for Sadio Mane, while his coach Etienne Ndayiragije picked Mohamed Salah for the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Best Player of the Year award.

The vote is decided through a number of phases that include a vote by the national team captains and head coaches. Other votes come through the Caf Technical and Development Committee and various media experts, where Tanzania did not have any representatives.

Tanzania also did not have representation in the Legends category.

According to the list on how countries voted for the best player as posted on the Caf website, Samatta gave Mane three points, two for Salah and one for Riyad Mahrez.

According to Daily News, coach Ndayiragije gave Salah three points, two for Mane and one Mahrez.

Adding a dimension to the gala success was Diamond Platinumz, the Tanzanian afro-pop star, who thrilled the audience with a live show that left the guests dancing in their seats.

After counting down the votes, it was the 27-year-old forward Mane won the 2019 African Player of the year for men category.

Nigerian Asisat Oshoala won the women's prize during the ceremony at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, .

Article continues below

The 28th edition of the Caf Awards celebrated African footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during 2019.

Mane polled 477 votes ahead of his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah with 325 votes, and 's Riyad Mahrez with 267 votes.

Other East African coaches and captains from , Rwanda, and Burundi had a consistency in voting as each voted for Mane whereas the coach voted for Mane and his captain voted for Mahrez.