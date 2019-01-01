Sam Nyamweya: FKF should account for money used at Afcon

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya challenges current officials to table the accounts of how money for 2019 Afcon was used

The Football Federation (FKF) has been challenged to account for the money they received from government to prepare the Harambee Stars for the in .

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya believes the Sh244million they received for the Afcon was enough to prepare the same team for the two-legged Chan qualifier against as well.

Nyamweya’s statement comes just a few days after the Federation claimed they were flat broke and could withdraw Harambee Stars from the Chan competition, thus forfeiting the fixture to Tanzania.

“That is a matter of very serious concern, coming from Federation which barely two months ago received Sh244m from the Government, a grant from Confederation of African Football [Caf], and a Betting Company sponsored the National team to the tune of Sh20m in lieu of training kit sponsorship rights and other commercial rights whose details remain a deep secret within the top echelons of FKF,” Nyamweya said in a signed statement seen by Goal.

“Simple arithmetic shows in totality FKF received over Sh300m for the Afcon; this is beside the Fifa grants to FKF which have a component dedicated for the men competition.

“All these funds were ostensibly geared towards preparations for the continental competitions, including but not limited to; the Africa Cup of Nations which was recently concluded in .”

Nyamweya argues since the Harambee Stars did not go past the Group Stage at Afcon, the federation still has money remaining to support the Chan team.

“However the national team Harambee Stars played only [three] matches against , & Tanzania, and it was not good enough to see Kenya qualify for the next round of matches, this meant Kenya was eliminated and had to leave Egypt with the next available flight,” Nyamweya continued.

“FKF's message came as a shocker by the fact this is the same Federation which only a few months ago told the country and the world they had got all the support needed for the national team to successfully undertake all the important assignments.”

FKF have, however, insisted they already handed in all the detailed accounts of how the Afcon money was used and are still hoping the government will bail them out to see out the Chan matches.

“We have given out all the details of how the money was used, we don’t have anything to hide, everything in regards to Afcon money is with the relevant authorities,” FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal.

The Harambee Stars managed a 0-0 draw in the first leg against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam and will face off again on Sunday in Nairobi.