Salisu: Southampton manager Hasenhuttle speaks on Ghanaian's starting chances

The Saints boss talks about the summer signing ahead of Saturday's league clash with Crystal Palace

manager Ralph Hasenhuttle believes new Ghanaian acquisition Mohammed Salisu will need a bit more time to play his way into the club's starting set-up.

The Saints are set to kick off their Premier League season with an away clash with at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Salisu is among the new faces in the camp of Southampton, having signed for the club from Spanish outfit last month. He began training with the English fold earlier this week.

"It may take a few more weeks, maybe [to break into the starting set-up]. After the next international break [in October], I hope to have him in the first eleven. He has good drive and is a very ambitious guy," Hasenhuttl told Hampshire Live.

"He is working hard on his fitness at the moment after a long break from injury and there are a few issues we must work on but you can see his physicality.

"The potential he has is amazing and he wants to learn quickly. He is exactly the type of player that we need to have here.

"We have very clear and strict limits on any transfer we make. We have to have a player that really likes to come to us for money we can spend.

"If we find such a player then I am sure he will enjoy it and develop very quickly when he is with us.

"He will not be a short-term project, he will be more of a long-term project. Therefore I think he was a fantastic transfer."

Salisu joined Southampton on a four-year deal after being linked to top clubs such as , and . side Stade also expressed interest in his signature.

He caught the attention of many last season with a run of fine performances for Valladolid in , where he made 31 appearances, started 30 of the games, scored once and assisted one other goal.

After the October international break, Southampton are set to host in their first league games, a match that could potentially become a starting debut fixture for the Ghanaian.

He is yet to be capped by at any level.