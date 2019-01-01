Salif Sane set to miss the rest of 2019 with injury

The 29-year-old Senegal international has been operated on and it will take him some months to return to action

04 defender Salif Sane is set to be sidelined for three to four months, after undergoing successful surgery to his knee.

The international tore his lateral meniscus in his left knee in his side’s 3-2 away win against in a German game on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was operated on Monday and will likely be out of action until March 2019.

“Despite avoiding serious ligament damage in his left knee, Salif Sané will be out for some time. The defender was operated on in the Hessingpark clinic on Monday evening,” read a statement on the club website.

“Depending on how quickly he recovers, the 29-year-old will be missing for up to three to four months, keeping him out until the second half of the season.”

Prior to the injury, Sane has been a key member of David Wagner’s squad this season, featuring in 11 games.

Sane will also miss Senegal’s upcoming 2021 qualifying games against Congo and Eswatini on November 13 and 17 respectively.