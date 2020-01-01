Salgaocar FC's transfer policy explained through its youth development

The club's general secretary has stressed that the transfer fee earned is meagre as compared to the amount pumped into youth development...

Salgaocar FC joined Clube de Goa and Dempo SC in an infamous pull out from the in 2016 but the Goan teams have continued develop talents who have favour with I-League and (ISL) sides.

Salgaocar might not be playing in the top divisions of Indian football anymore but the club continues to field its youth teams in the Goan tournaments.

Salgaocar general secretary Adlear D'Cruz mentioned that the club wants to see its players go to bigger pastures and find their feet while they continue to develop the next set of talents.

More teams

"Liston (Colaco) went to (in 2017) and there were other few players who went elsewhere. This year also, we will let go of some of our players. We keep changing players. If we hold on to the players, the next generation doesn't get a chance to play," he pointed out.

Colaco, after two and half years at FC Goa where he got just 51 minutes over eight ISL appearances off the bench, has now moved to Hyderabad FC.

Devendra Murgaonkar is the latest player to have earned Salgaocar a transfer fee. FC Goa paid Salgaocar a sum of Rs. 10 lakhs to bind the forward on a three-year contract.

There are many other Salgaocar players who commanded a transfer fee. Naro Hari made a move to DSK Shivajians (now disbanded) in 2016 at a cost of Rs. 7 lakhs, FC Goa agreed to pay Rs. 15 lakhs for Colaco in 2017 and completed the signing of Ronaldo Oliveira in 2019 for a sum of Rs. 10 lakhs.

But with a promising player like Sanson Pereira moving to the Gaurs' setup as a free agent, D'Cruz stated, "We are here to supply (players) but there has to be a value. All our players who are playing in the Goa Pro League have now played for us for more than seven years, which means that they have been with us right from the age of under 13."

"The question is not about money. We want to see that the team who is taking our player continues their development. The amount from the transfer fee is not going to do anything for us in terms of how much we are spending on youth development. But at the same time, we don't want to give anything free because there is no value for free," he added.

Salgaocar's academy has been honoured with a two-star rating by the All Football Federation (AIFF) and the club official has insisted that future plans will remain the same.

"As of now, all our coaches from under 10 to the senior team for the last five years are all (AFC) A-Licence coaches. We have not compromised on coaches and the coaching pattern and we also send our coaches for refresher courses.

"Even as per the AIFF guidelines, whatever changes or criterion they suggest, we are in line with the AIFF. We fall under the category of non-residential academy, though we make an exception to provide accommodation for players who are from far away.

"We are taking one step at a time and we are happy with the way we are going," D'Cruz concluded.