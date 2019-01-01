Salford City vs Leeds United Betting Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Ammies host Marcelo Bielsa's Whites on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup and our tipster is backing joy for both sides in front of goal

Salford City welcome to Moor Lane in the for what is set to be one of the hosts’ biggest games in history.

Graham Alexander’s men are making their debut in the competition after achieving promotion to the Football League last season and face a Championship side gunning for promotion.

Latest Odds

bet365 go 9/20 (1.45) that Marcelo Bielsa’s side reach the second round of the Carabao Cup for the third year in succession, whilst the draw – which would lead to penalties - is available at 7/2 (4.50).

Salford reached the first round of the for just the second time in their history last season and are 11/2 (6.50) outsiders to win their first-ever match in this tournament.

Team News

Leeds-born forward Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who scored Salford’s first-ever goal in League Two, will hope to make his mark against his hometown club.

Bielsa made wholesale changes in the first round of this tournament last year and more of the same is expected here. Eddie Nketiah, on loan from , could make his debut whilst Helder Costa will be pushing for a start.

Preview

Salford have started League Two life with a home win over Stevenage and away loss to Crawley, but face a much sterner test on Tuesday than those two clubs can provide.

Leeds dominated on Saturday but conceded a late goal in a 1-1 draw, meaning the Whites have now kept just one clean sheet in their last eight competitive games.

However, they have scored in all but one of those fixtures and will back themselves to score in the Carabao Cup for the sixth time in seven games, with their only blank coming against Preston last season.

Tips and Predictions

Leeds are likely to play a rotated team and whilst those players will be aiming to impress Bielsa, Salford will certainly fancy their chances of netting on their Carabao Cup debut.

The Ammies scored in 20 of their 23 home matches in the National League last season and so it is the 10/11 (1.91) price on both teams to score that could provide the best value on Tuesday.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Both Teams to Score at 10/11 (1.91) for a 2pt stake at bet365