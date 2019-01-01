Salah's ankle injury is still slowing him down at Liverpool - Thompson

The former Reds caretaker boss has raised concerns about the impact of the Egypt international since his injury

legend Phil Thompson is concerned Mohamed Salah has not been playing up to his usual high standards.

The Egyptian suffered an ankle injury in a 2-1 win over on October 5 and only missed one match, scoring two goals and providing two assists in all competitions since then.

"It is a concern. The ankle injury that he had, it’s just that push off the mark. It doesn’t look as though he’s free-flowing," Thompson told Sky Sports.

"He’s just not getting away from people as you have seen that burst of speed. He’s getting away, but it’s only within tackling distance.

"His shooting certainly wasn’t on target against and maybe he is saving them all for something."

Salah has been involved in a total of 13 goals (eight goals, five assists) in 16 competitive outings for Liverpool this term.

Jurgen Klopp's men top the Premier League by a six-point margin over and will host the Citizens this weekend in what is widely considered a decisive game in the title race.