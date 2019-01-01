Salah wins Liverpool goal of the month for September
Getty Images
Mohamed Salah's strike in Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United has won the Reds' best goal for the month of September award, according to the club website.
The Egyptian maestro latched on to Roberto Firmino's cheeky pass, before beating his marker and slotting the ball past the reach of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick polled second, while Mane's first goal against the Magpies - where he fired home a powerful shot after receiving Andy Robertson's pass, was third.
Jurgen Klopp's men claimed their eighth straight league win of the season against Leicester City on Saturday, and have now extended their lead at the top of the standings to eight points over Manchester City.