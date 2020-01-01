Salah matches Torres and Fowler’s Liverpool feat with Manchester City strike

The Egyptian forward reached a notable landmark against the Citizens, with just two former Reds stars achieving that feat before

Mohamed Salah has equalled Fernando Torres and Robbie Fowler’s feat following his goal against in Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash.

The international found the net as Jurgen Klopp’s men played out a 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s Citizens at the Etihad Stadium.

In the keenly contested affair, Salah put the Reds ahead in the 13th minute from the penalty spot after Sadio Mane went down under the challenge of English defender Kyle Walker.

The former and AS star converted the ensuing kick by beating goalkeeper Ederson despite the Brazilian going the right way.

With that strike, Salah has now scored eight times in eight games in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign. Only Fowler and Torres have reached this mark, in the 1995-96 and 2009-10 seasons, respectively.

8 - Mo Salah has scored eight goals for Liverpool in this season's Premier League; no player has ever scored more in the Reds' first eight matches of a campaign in the competition, level with Fernando Torres in 2009-10 and Robbie Fowler in 1995-96. Formality. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/450RhPRYgW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

Manchester City levelled matters in the 31st minute thanks to Gabriel Jesus, who brilliantly turned past Trent Alexander-Arnold before poking the ball past Alisson, with captain Kevin De Bruyne providing the assist.

Guardiola’s men had a fine chance to take the lead after VAR adjudged that De Bruyne’s cross had touched the arm of Joe Gomez. The international missed the resulting kick to the dismay of his fellow teammates.

A topsy-turvy second half ensured that honours were shared with both teams unable to get the winning strike.

Salah, Mane and returning former international Joel Matip were in action from start to finish as the reigning English kings extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to eight matches.

They are third in the English top-flight log having garnered 17 points from eighth outings – a point fewer than leaders who silenced Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 earlier in the day.

After the international break, Manchester City travel to face Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur, while Liverpool host Leicester City, who are still without injured Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi.

Salah is in the Pharaohs squad to face the Hawks of Togo in this week’s 2022 qualification billed for Cairo and Lome.