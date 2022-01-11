Salah claims his Liverpool contract demands aren't 'crazy' & it's 'in their hands'

Mohamed Salah has claimed his Liverpool contract demands aren't "crazy" while insisting that a final decision on a potential renewal is in the hands of club officials.

Salah has been a talismanic figure for Liverpool since his £37 million ($50m) move to Anfield from Roma in 2017, scoring 148 goals in his first 229 games.

The Egyptian's top-level performances have helped the Reds conquer the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, but speculation over his future has been raging as he enters the final 18 months of his current contract.

What's been said?

Salah has always maintained that he would like to extend his stay at Anfield despite strong links with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, the 29-year-old has suggested that the reason he hasn't committed to fresh terms is because he is yet to receive a suitable offer from the Reds.

Salah feels he deserves a show of faith from the club in light of his sterling contribution over the last five seasons, as he told GQ Magazine: "I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands.

"They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It's in their hands.”

Salah on the Ballon d'Or

Salah hit another 31 goals for Liverpool last season but has been even more prolific in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign as Klopp's side have been fighting on multiple trophy fronts once again.

The Egypt international already has 23 goals to his name from 26 outings in all competitions and is being widely hailed as the best player in the world, although his efforts only culminated in a seventh-place berth in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Lionel Messi ended up winning his seventh Golden Ball while Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo also finished above Salah, who has been left disillusioned by the voting process.

"I want to be the best player in the world," The Liverpool star said when quizzed on whether he still hopes to become a Ballon d'Or winner.

Article continues below

"But I will have a good life even if I don't win the Ballon d'Or. Sometimes It's just politics."

Salah added on his other main career goals ahead of Egypt's opening Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Nigeria: "I want to qualify for the World Cup again, I want to win the African Cup [of Nations]."

