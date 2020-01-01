‘Salah changes any game at any time’ – Roma legend Totti lauds Liverpool talisman

The iconic Italian once played alongside the Egypt forward and admits that he needed a move in order to chase down “impossible” targets

Mohamed Salah has become a superstar since leaving for , concedes Francesco Totti, with the Egyptian now a talent who “changes any game at any time”.

That potential was clear for all to see during a productive two-year spell at Stadio Olimpico where Salah found his shooting boots with Roma, becoming a prolific presence in the final third of the field.

His game has, however, been taken to even greater heights at Anfield.

The 27-year-old is now considered to form part of the global elite, with 87 goals recorded in just 136 appearances for Liverpool.

Those efforts have helped the Reds to become holders of the crown and potential Premier League title winners.

Roma legend Totti admits that a move away from the Italian capital was required in order for Salah to savour such success, with a fitting stage having been found on which to showcase his talent.

“If Salah would’ve stayed in Rome it would have been almost impossible for him to win the Champions League,” Totti told DAZN.

“But having moved to a new club that has won many tournaments he had more chances.

“I am happy for him, because he is an exceptional guy.

“He made that big substantial leap from Rome to Liverpool that nobody would have expected. He is now a player that changes any game at any time.”

Salah netted 34 times in 83 outings for Roma before making a £36.9 million ($48m) move to Merseyside in the summer transfer window of 2017, and that asking price has been made to look like quite the bargain with his exploits in .

Those left behind in Rome hold no regrets at what could have been, where there an acceptance on their part that world-class ability should not be held back.

That was also the case when completing another transfer deal with Liverpool in 2018 which took Brazil international goalkeeper to Anfield for £65m ($85m).

The South American shot-stopper is another who has become a talismanic presence in Jurgen Klopp’s plans, with Salah and Co seeking to add more major silverware to their impressive haul from 2019.