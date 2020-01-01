Salah at the Olympics would not be 'too cool' – Klopp

The Liverpool boss hopes the Egyptian forward will take part in pre-season with the Reds, but admits it may be impossible

boss Jurgen Klopp accepts that while he will want Mohamed Salah to participate in the club’s pre-season in the summer, it may be out of his hands owing to the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Games will be held in Tokyo and Salah could be involved as one of the overage players in the U23 squad.

Speaking on Friday, the Reds’ coach stated that no decision has been made over the forward’s involvement in Tokyo, but admits it won’t be ideal to have one of his top players miss pre-season.

“The Olympics is a wonderful thing but it would not be too cool,” Klopp said in his press-conference on Friday.

"No decision has been made yet. What I have to say I will say it to Mo, so that is all. Neither side has made a decision. I wish we could have whole squad together for pre-season but that is not possible for different reasons."

Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer in the league with 12 goals in 21 appearances, one higher than African Player of the Year Sadio Mane.

The Egyptian is expected to feature for the unbeaten leaders in their encounter with on Saturday, February 1 at Anfield, with the Reds seeking their 13th straight win of the season on home turf.