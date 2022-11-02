Saka and Zinchenko hand Arsenal massive injury boost as crucial Chelsea clash looms

Arsenal have been handed a huge injury boost, with both Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to full training.

Saka was injured against Nottingham Forest

Zinchenko hasn't played since October 1

Both could feature against FC Zurich

WHAT HAPPENED? There were major fears over Saka when he was forced off during Sunday's 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest with an ankle injury, with some reports even suggesting he could be a doubt for the World Cup. But those concerns have now been eased, with the 21-year-old only suffering significant bruising. Saka took full part in training on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Arsenal's Europa League clash against FC Zurich on Thursday night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In a further boost to Mikel Arteta, Zinchenko also took part in Wednesday's training session as he steps up his recovery from the calf problem that has kept him sidelined since the north London derby on October 1.

Mohamed Elneny is also back involved and could feature on Thursday night in what would be his first appearance since the win against Fulham in August.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal host FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday night knowing that a win will see them through to the knockout stages as group winners.