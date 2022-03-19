Saka makes history as Arsenal hit 2000th Premier League goal milestone

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka made history on Saturday with his goal in the Gunners' 1-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The young England international has gone from strength to strength this season and continues to impress even the neutrals.

Manager Mikel Arteta has clearly placed his faith in Saka and it's safe to say he has delivered the goods this campaign as the club hit a milestone of goals scored in the English top flight.

What did the goal mean?

With his goal against Villa, Saka became the youngest English player to score five away goals in a single season while wearing an Arsenal shirt.

5 - Bukayo Saka (20 years 195 days) is the youngest Englishman to score five away goals in a single Premier League season for Arsenal. Starring. pic.twitter.com/Oe8mQ1BaT5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2022

In addition, his strike also brought the north London side to 2000 Premier League goals scored, becoming the third side to do so behind Manchester United and Liverpool.

2,000 - Bukayo Saka’s opener was Arsenal’s 2,000th goal in the Premier League with the Gunners becoming the third side to reach this milestone after Man Utd (currently 2176 goals) and Liverpool (currently 2002 goals). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/WX1n2TaPkc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2022

Lastly, no player aged 21 or under has scored more than Saka's nine top-tier goals this term, with the youngster now level with team-mate Emile Smoth Rowe.

What's his season been like?

Saka has made 33 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, clocking up over 2500 minutes, proving he is a key player of Arteta's side.

He's managed to score 10 goals and grab five assists across all competitions in what has been a very respectable campaign so far.

Arsenal are on course to finish in the Champions League qualification spots and Saka has played a key role in the Gunners' rejuvenation under Arteta this campaign.

