Saint-Maximin completes £16m Newcastle United transfer

After announcing the arrival of Jetro Willems, Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin from Ligue 1 club Nice.

have completed their third signing of the transfer window, bringing in Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin in a deal believed to be worth £16 million ($19m).

The acquisition of Saint-Maximin, 22, followed the loan arrival of Jetro Willems on Friday, with the former signing a six-year deal at St James' Park.

The ex- winger scored six goals in 34 appearances for Nice last term, and will wear the number 10 shirt for Newcastle.

"I'm delighted to bring Allan to St. James' Park. He is a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him," head coach Steve Bruce told Newcastle's official website.

"He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I'm sure he'll excite everybody. He is a great addition to Newcastle United and the Premier League."

Saint-Maximin could be in line to make his Newcastle debut against one of his previous clubs, with the Magpies taking on on Saturday.

"I want to do everything I can for the club," Saint-Maximin said in his first interview as a Magpie. "It's my policy. My parents always said to me that when people give everything for you, you have to give 20 per cent more. I want to do more. If they give me one per cent, I will give 10.

"The fans are very important to me. My play involves a lot of dribbling and I know a lot of fans love that. I want to not just that but to score and give some assists. It's very important because to win, you have to not just dribble, but to score, to provide assists, to run and to work hard. That's what I want to do."

As well as Saint-Maximin and Willems, Newcastle have also signed Joelinton from this close season for a club-record fee.