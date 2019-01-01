Sadio Mane's crucial to Liverpool's cause vs. Bayern Munich, says Hamann

Jurgen Klopp’s men will hope to claim a first-leg advantage when they take on the German champions at Anfield

Former midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Sadio Mane can lead the Reds past in Tuesday’s game.

The in-form international has scored in each of his last four games, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men to two wins and two draws.

And the 45-year-old, who expects Mohamed Salah to be handled expertly by Bayern's David Alaba, is confident that the 26-year-old can open up the German’s defence and help the Reds claim a first-leg advantage at Anfield.

“Left-back David Alaba has been an outstanding player for Bayern for nearly 10 years. I think he might be able to deal with Mo Salah but I think Mane v Kimmich will be one of the key battles,” Hamann told Echo.

“I really think Liverpool have a great chance to exploit that right hand side of Bayern Munich with the pace of Mane.”

Mane scored 10 goals in the competition last season to help Liverpool to the final before losing to .

The former winger will hope to add to his 13 goals this season in the encounter.