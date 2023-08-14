WATCH: Sadio Mane is off the mark! Ex-Liverpool star scores four minutes into Saudi Pro League debut for Al-Nassr to upset Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq

Brendan Madden
Sadio Mane Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Sadio Mane made a dream Saudi Pro League start, netting after just four minutes against Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson.

  • Manes scores after four mins
  • Henderson starts for Al-Ettifaq
  • Gerrard first game in charge

WHAT HAPPENED? It was classic Mane as he burst upfield before losing and regaining possession, then finishing off a right-wing cross with a shot from close range to put Al-Nassr 1-0 up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a superb start for one ex-Liverpool man but quite the opposite for two Kop favourites in Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard and midfielder Jordan Henderson who looked on in despair as a familiar face put them behind.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al Nassr led 1-0 at the break.

