Sadio Mane the latest to be lined up for Saudi Arabia transfer move - but ex-Liverpool winger wants to stay at Bayern Munich despite Leroy Sane incident

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, Sadio Mane wants to stay at Bayern Munich even after controversial dressing room bust up with Leroy Sane.

Mane has offers from Saudi Arabia

Wants to stay at Bayern Munich

Had a fight with teammate Sane

WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi Arabia have reportedly shown interest in Sadio Mane and have made him one of their prime transfer targets according to Florian Plettenberg. However, Get German Football reported that the player's representatives have apparently informed Bayern Munich that he wants to stay at the Bundesligagiants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Senegalese star wants to stay in Munich despite his underwhelming debut season in Germany, after scoring just 12 times and providing six assists in 38 matches, and his fight with teammate Leroy Sane during Bayern Munich's first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Mane was to take up a Saudi Pro League offer, he would join a host of European stars in the Middle East. So far, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have officially joined a Saudi Pro League side but N'Golo Kante is also close to joining Benzema at Al-Ittihad while Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos are wanted by Al-Ahli.

WHAT NEXT FOR SADIO MANE? The forward's current contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2025 and it remains to be seen if the German giants are keen on retaining his services or whether he will respond positively to a Saudi offer if an official bid is made.