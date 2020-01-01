Sadio Mane becomes Liverpool goals centurion

The Senegalese has now been involved in 100 goals for the Reds, after scoring against Sheffield United on Thursday

Sadio Mane has now been involved in 100 goals for , in 151 games across all competitions.

The international got the Reds' second goal thanks to Mohamed Salah’s assist in their 2-0 triumph over , taking his tally to 74 goals and 26 assists.

SADIOOOOOOOO!! 🤩



Mane rounds off a nice move, after a BRILLIANT Salah assist 🙌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/p1ZjNK2mk2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2020

Mane darted into the Blades’ backline after being fed by Andrew Robertson; he then offloaded to Salah before getting an insightful return pass in the box, before firing past goalkeeper Dean Henderson at the second time of asking.

GOOOAALLL!! Brilliant counter attack and link-up play between Salah and Mane - Sadio's first effort is saved but he smashes the follow-up home! GET IN THERE!



[2-0] #LIVSHU https://t.co/DeitO41sX9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2020

He followed the strike with a double kung fu kick celebration that delighted the Anfield faithfuls.

It was Mane’s 11th league goal this season and is six goals adrift leading top scorer Jamie Vardy.

The goal against Sheffield United meant the former man has scored 25 EPL goals since the beginning of last season, which places him behind Lionel Messi (29)and Kylian Mbappe (27)as players with more goals at a specific venue.

25 - Sadio Mané has scored 25 Premier League goals at Anfield since the start of last season - across the top five European leagues, the only two players with more at a specific venue are Lionel Messi (29 at the Camp Nou) and Kylian Mbappé (27 at the Parc des Princes). Guardian. pic.twitter.com/VN89M6DCpd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2020

After helping Senegal finish second at the 2019 , the African Player of the Year contender has enjoyed a memorable season with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

First, he played in role in their Fifa Club World Cup triumph and his goals keep the Reds in pole position to end their 29-year wait for the English topflight diadem.