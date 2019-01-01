Sadio Mane audacious back-heel finish in contention for Premier League award

The Senegal international’s exquisite finish against the Hornets is in contention for the best strike prize in the month under review

forward Sadio Mane has been nominated for February Goal of the Month award.

The 26-year-old scored a brace to help Jugen Klopp’s men claimed a 5-0 victory over at Anfield on February 27.

His second goal in the game, a brilliant back-heel effort has been shortlisted for the best strike in the month under review.

Mane will slug it out with teammate Georginio Wijnaldum, ’s Andre Gomes, ’s Nathan Redmond, duo of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, ’s Sergio Aguero and ’s Fabian Schar to clinch the individual accolade.

This season the former Southampton man has scored 14 Premier League goals, thus making this term his most prolific in the English top-flight.

Mane is also in contention for the league’s Player of the Month prize for his scintillating showing.