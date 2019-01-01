Sacked Diaby-Fadiga stole Nice team-mate Dolberg's watch due to 'jealousy'

The 18-year-old forward is set to join Paris FC after leaving the Ligue 1 club after admitting to robbing his new team-mate

Lamine Diaby-Fadiga says that "jealousy" was the reason that he stole Nice striker Kasper Dolberg's watch last month, prompting his sacking by the club which he views as the "greatest possible punishment".

Diaby-Fadiga had his contract cancelled by Nice on Tuesday after it emerged that he had taken Dolberg's £62,000 watch from the team's dressing room on September 16.

Dolberg initially took his complaint to police before it emerged that his 18-year-old team-mate was the one responsible for the robbery.

Diaby-Fadiga took to Twitter to apologise for his actions while clarifying why he stole from his own team-mate.

"After several days of an unprecedented media storm for me, I have decided to give myself a voice via communication," he said in a statement via Twitter.

"I would like to first of all apologise to the fans and those who love Le Gym. A lot of them supported me and showed me kindness since I made my professional debut, as a youngster from the local region who joined the club when I was 14. Their reactions embody the level of disappointment that they feel towards me and I owe them an explanation.

"I proudly wore the club of my childhood's shirt last season in . I was unfortunately injured for several months and my return to competitive action was further delayed following a red card I picked up whilst playing for the U19s.

"That affected me mentally and my difficult situation contrasted starkly the success and aura of Kasper, my team-mate. I took it out on him without having any reason to do so, maybe a bit because of jealousy. Instead of trying to battle on the pitch to provide him with competition for places, I reacted stupidly towards him.