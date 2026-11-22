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Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas is refusing to treat the upcoming visit of Barcelona as a mere exhibition, insisting his side can secure a legendary Champions League result. The Azerbaijani outfit are preparing to host the Catalan giants in front of a capacity crowd in Baku, with the hosts determined to upset the established European order.

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Dambrauskas refuses to be overawed by Blaugrana

The arrival of Hansi Flick’s side in Azerbaijan has dominated the local headlines, but Dambrauskas is focused purely on the competitive aspect of the fixture. While acknowledging the magnitude of the task, the Lithuanian coach is adamant that his players will not step onto the pitch simply to admire their world-class opponents. The former Ludogorets boss believes that the spirit of the Champions League is built on precisely these kinds of David versus Goliath encounters.

The manager admitted that the pressure of the job often weighs heavily on him, though this specific continental stage offers a different kind of motivation. "Sometimes I can't sleep because of anxiety, especially before the Azerbaijan league games, but matches like this in the Champions League we simply have to enjoy," Dambrauskas explained, as quoted by Sport. However, he was quick to clarify that enjoyment does not equate to a lack of competitive fire, adding: "Our goal is to win every game, regardless of the opponent or the expected result."

A rallying cry to the Baku faithful

Understanding the significance of home advantage, Dambrauskas has issued a direct appeal to the Sabah fanbase to create a hostile environment for Hansi Flick's side. The coach wants the stands to be packed to the rafters, providing the energy needed to sustain his players through what is expected to be a grueling ninety minutes of football against one of the most technical teams in the world.

"It is a big game for the fans, for us, for the players and for the coaching staff. We are going to enjoy it together, believe and give everything we have," the manager stated. He is leaning into the romanticism of the underdog story, suggesting that the sport's inherent lack of predictability is exactly why his team should feel confident. "Sometimes football writes incredible stories, so we are going to go out there and write one on Wednesday," he proclaimed.

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Timo refuses to hide underdog ambitions

The sense of belief within the dressing room is not restricted to the coaching staff, as Sabah player Tymoteusz 'Timo' Puchacz echoed his manager's defiant sentiments. While acknowledging the massive gulf in stature between the two clubs, the midfielder insisted that once the whistle blows, reputations count for very little. He sees the match as a chance to turn a childhood dream into a professional reality by competing as equals.

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The player confessed that the reality of facing Barcelona still feels somewhat surreal, yet he is focused on maintaining his composure. "It’s hard to even think about it. When I talk to my friends and family, it still seems unreal that we’re going to play against Barcelona . It’s like a dream. Honestly, I’m really looking forward to the match. Because, at the end of the day, it’s just a normal football match. I know, maybe it sounds crazy, but I want to beat Barcelona, ​​but why not?" Timo stated.

Chasing a miracle in Azerbaijan

The tactical battle will be immense, as Sabah must find a way to neutralise one of the most potent attacking forces in world football. Dambrauskas will likely look to a compact defensive shape to frustrate the visitors, hoping to exploit any complacency that might creep into the Barcelona ranks. Every minute that the score remains level will only increase the belief within the stadium that an upset is truly possible.

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Ultimately, the match represents more than just three points for the hosts; it is a chance to prove that the gap in European football is closing. If Sabah can maintain their focus and execute their game plan, they might just deliver the "incredible story" their manager has promised.