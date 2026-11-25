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No injuries or suspensions are listed for Sabah, and Dambrauskas's projected XI features Stas Pokatilov in goal, with Tymoteusz Puchacz, Ivan Lepinjica and Patrick Mbina also named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Barcelona's projected XI has Joan Garcia in goal, with Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Pedri, Anthony Gordon and Raphinha also in the mix. Lamine Yamal would have been expected to feature, but the club has since confirmed he is out with an ankle injury meaning there is a spot free on the right wing.

Sabah FK vs Barcelona Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Barcelona travel to Azerbaijan on Wednesday to face Sabah FK at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in the Champions League.

The reigning Spanish champions arrive after a wild Sunday afternoon at Camp Nou. They went 2-0 down to Villarreal inside seven minutes and Lamine Yamal missed a first-half penalty. Barca then scored three times in 10 minutes after the break to win 3-2.

That result keeps Hansi Flick's side top of LaLiga, three points clear of Real Madrid, with 12 wins from 13 league games. In Europe they sit fifth in the table after a 3-0 win over Aston Villa earlier this month.

Sabah are a different proposition at this stage. They sit 31st and lost 4-1 to Viking in their last Champions League outing. Valdas Dambrauskas's team did bounce back domestically on Friday with a 5-1 win away to Sumqayit.

Barcelona will also be without their most productive attacker. Yamal has been ruled out of the trip with an ankle problem, but the club expects him to be available for Sunday's league game at Deportivo.

Flick has already said his side must start games with more sharpness after the Villarreal scare. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Form

Sabah have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10. Their latest result was a 5-1 win away to Sumqayit, but it followed a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Viking and a 3-2 loss to Turan Tovuz. Draws with Shamakhi (2-2) and Qarabag (0-0) complete the run.

Barcelona have won four of their last five, losing only the 2-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid on 25 October. Their latest result was the 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal. A 6-1 thrashing of Deportivo Alaves and a 3-0 win over Aston Villa came before it. They have scored 15 and conceded six across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent meetings between Sabah and Barcelona are listed, so this looks set to be a first competitive meeting between the sides in the available data.

Standings

The Champions League table shows how far apart the sides are. Barcelona are fifth, while Sabah are down in 31st, so the Catalans will start as clear favourites in Baku.