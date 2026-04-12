Rummenigge warns Bayern ahead of the Real Madrid clash: recent history holds harsh lessons

Despite the euphoria among Bayern Munich fans after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of the supervisory board and club legend, has issued a down-to-earth warning to curb excessive optimism ahead of the decisive second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

He warned against media “hype”,

Speaking to DAZN, the club legend expressed concern about the current media frenzy and underlined the importance of staying focused if Bayern are to advance.

“We must not fall into the trap of letting excessive enthusiasm run wild right now,” he stated. “I sense a lot of hype, and frankly, I don’t like it.”

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He stressed that the Munich clash demands greater tactical and mental discipline than the first leg, warning that recent history carries tough lessons for the Bavarians.

Recalling the ‘ghost’ of 2014

He pointed to the 2014 semi-final, when Bayern entered the home return leg confident despite a 1-0 first-leg loss, only to suffer a 4-0 collapse.

Bayern had taken a giant step forward in the first leg, converting their superiority into goals through Luis Díaz and Harry Kane.

Although French star Kylian Mbappé halved the deficit, veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer preserved the hosts’ advantage.

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On the competition’s growing challenge, Rummenigge added: “Winning the Champions League in its current format, with this level of intensity and quality, has become more difficult than ever.”

The road to “Munich 2025”

Victory over Real Madrid next Wednesday would send Bayern into the semi-finals, where they would meet either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG currently leads 2-0 from the first leg, yet the football world will watch Anfield next week to discover their potential semi-final opponent.

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