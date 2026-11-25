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AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has laid down the gauntlet to his squad, insisting that finding consistency across both domestic and European competitions is the only path to becoming a truly elite side. The Rossoneri face a daunting trip to Athens to face Olympiacos on Thursday, knowing their recent continental form has been far from the standard expected at San Siro.

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Amorim sets the standard for Rossoneri growth

Amorim is refusing to let his AC Milan side rest on their laurels following a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Frosinone in Serie A. The Portuguese tactician is acutely aware that while domestic results have improved, the club's standing in the Europa League remains precarious, with Milan sitting 28th in the table on just three points.

The manager was blunt about the areas requiring immediate attention as the team prepares for the trip to Athens. 'It's a fact that we need to improve in the final third,' Amorim admitted during his pre-match press conference. 'The only thing we can do is improve our principles. We need to improve on these little things, and that's the only way I can help my players. Against Olympiacos, it will be a different match than the one against Frosinone, just as it will be different than the one against Cagliari. We need to improve, even in our defending. We've almost always conceded a goal, so that's another area we need to improve.'

Milan's European campaign has been a source of frustration this season, characterised by a lack of clinical finishing and defensive lapses. Aside from a lone 4-0 victory over RB Salzburg, the Italian giants have suffered defeats against Bournemouth, Benfica, and Ferencvaros without managing to find the back of the net.

Navigating a massive injury crisis

The task ahead is made significantly more difficult by a mounting injury list that has depleted Amorim's options across the pitch. The Rossoneri will be without a host of first-team stars, with Luka Modric, Strahinja Pavlovic, Francesco Camarda, and Davide Bartesaghi the latest names to join the treatment table. They join an already crowded medical room that includes Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Pietro Terracciano, leaving the squad stretched thin at a critical juncture of the season.

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Despite these absences, Amorim refuses to accept the lack of squad depth as a valid reason for failure. 'To be a good team, you have to do well both in the league and in Europe,' he insisted. 'That's the only way to be a good team. We have to be, especially at Milan. I'm always waiting for things to go badly, because it doesn't take much to change the situation. That's what I'm trying to make my players understand, because it won't always be this way. We're at the beginning of a process, and I think we need everyone. We lost Pavlovic, Modric, Saelemaekers, Chukwueze, and everyone has to be ready, because there are no excuses at big clubs. We have to be ready for this. I can't believe we lost all these games in Europe because we rotated.'

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The challenge of the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

Olympiacos represent a stern test for this makeshift Milan side, sitting sixth in the Europa League standings with 10 points from their opening four matches. The Greek side have beaten Jagiellonia, Olympique Marseille and Sparta Prague, while their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw away to Stade Rennais.

The Milan boss offered high praise for the opposition while highlighting the need for his own players to step up in the absence of key starters. 'They're a strong team. They're aggressive, especially at home. I've played here twice, and it was tough for me. I know their coach and what he wants to do. They play compact, positive football, 4-3-3, they change a lot, they rotate, they have Jota, a lot of Portuguese players. They're a strong team, and with their fans there, it'll be a tough match. Chiquinho is a great talent, but very impulsive. I hope he plays well tomorrow, but I hope he still has a great career ahead of him.'

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Maintaining the Scudetto dream

While Europe is the immediate focus, Amorim has not abandoned the club's domestic ambitions. Milan currently sit fourth in the Serie A table with 27 points, five behind leaders Lazio. Despite the challenges of his debut season and the current injury crisis, he remains steadfast in his belief that the Rossoneri can remain in the hunt for the Scudetto. When asked about his stance on the Scudetto race, he was unwavering: 'I haven't changed my mind. This year is difficult, but if we have the chance to fight, we'll do it.'

Several coaches have recently been asked about the release of Grand Theft Auto VI and the amount of time players are devoting to the highly anticipated game, and Amorim made his own preference clear. 'I'd rather my players play that every day rather than scroll through social media,' he remarked. 'Social media, and all that stuff, is very difficult for players, who in any case live with more criticism than I do. After Frosinone, I haven't read anything, because that's how I want to live my life.'