Rowllin Borges: Anirudh Thapa will be the best midfielder in India

Mumbai City midfielder Rowllin Borges has revealed his favourite midfielders in the Indian Super League...

midfielder Rowllin Borges has chosen Anirudh Thapa as the midfielder to watch out for in Indian football.

In an Instagram live chat with the (ISL), Borges praised the midfielder and said that he is destined to be the best midfielder in in a few years. The Goan midfielder has played with Thapa in midfield for the Indian national team.

"My partnership with (Anirudh) Thapa has been good. He is very, very talented. He is one of my favourite players in ISL," Borges said.

He added, "He has the talent and works hard, I wish him all the best. In a few years, he will be the best. He will become better and better."

Borges said that the absence of key players hurt Mumbai City's chances last season. Paulo Machado, who was ruled out for the season with a long-term injury, was severely missed as the Islanders finished fifth on the table.

Borges showered praise on the Portuguese midfielder's character on and off the field. "Off the field, Machado is fun to be around. On the field, he is very motivated, he always likes to put up a fight on the field. He gives his best for the team, that is what I like the most about him. When he does his goal celebration, I just stand there and laugh."

The Islander also lauded his midfield teammates, Sourav Das, Bidyananda Singh and Raynier Fernandes during the live session. Maharashtrian Raynier also received special mention due to his off-field activities.

He commented, "Raynier is like Paulo Machado, he is fun to be around off the field. He cracks jokes but on the field, he gives his all."