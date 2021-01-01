Real Madrid v Chelsea

‘Ronaldo would be proud of Benzema's goal’ – Twitter gushes over Real Madrid star’s wonderstrike

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last updated
Comments (0)
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid, Champions League 2020-21
Getty
The Frenchman scored a sensational goal against the Blues and that has got social media talking

Karim Benzema’s stunning strike in Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea has social media abuzz.

Christian Pulisic had given the English Premier League side a 14th-minute lead at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano after benefitting from an assist from Antonio Rudiger.

However, it was Benzema’s equaliser 15 minutes later that got football fans across the world talking.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Marcelo had belted a dangerous cross to the back post for Casemiro to rise and head across the goal. However, Eder Militao helped it into the path of the awaiting Frenchman, who steered a brilliant effort past a stranded goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Below are some of the tweets that greeted that effort.

Close