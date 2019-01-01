Ronaldo undergoes tests in Portugal after suffering injury against Serbia

The forward was forced out in the 30th minute of Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Serb

The forward was forced out in the 30th minute of Monday's match after pulling up with an apparent leg injury.

Portugal went on to draw the tie 1-1 with Danilo Pereira cancelling out Dusan Tadic's opening finish from the penalty spot.

Following the match, the forward insisted that he was not worried about the injury and that he would be back in "one or two weeks with no problem" .

And his assessment has proven to be correct as the tests in Portugal revealed that Ronaldo suffered a "minor injury".

However, he is also set to undergo tests in when he returns to to conclude the international break.

"After being forced to go out at the 30th minute of the first half of the match between Portugal and Serbia, valid for the Euro 2020 qualifications, Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected in Portugal to investigations that showed an apparent minor injury to the right thigh flexors," Juventus said in a statement.

"His conditions will be monitored and will be subjected to new investigations to define the resumption of competitive activity."

Juventus will certainly be hoping Ronaldo is cleared to return before April 10, when they will face off with in the quarter-finals.

The two clubs will collide in Amsterdam on April 10 before facing off in the second leg six days after that.

Prior to that, though, Juventus will have to focus on Saturday's return against before facing off with three days later.

The focus will then turn towards on April 6 ahead of the trip to the for the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Ronaldo has scored 19 goals in 26 league appearances since joining the club from this past summer.