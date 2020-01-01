Ronaldo & Rooney join Messi in Tevez's dream XI as seven Man Utd players feature but City stars snubbed

The Argentina international forward's team features many with links to Old Trafford, while Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi also gets the nod

Carlos Tevez has selected as many as seven players from the past and present as he picked his dream XI, with his former team-mates snubbed entirely.

The international striker, who is currently under contract with Boca Juniors, spent seven years in , where he started out with West Ham in 2006 before winning two Premier League titles with the Red Devils and one with City.

He also won the while with United, with Tevez in the starting XI as Sir Alex Ferguson's side beat in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in Moscow back in 2008.

Although he spent four years playing at the Etihad Stadium, and just two under Ferguson at Old Trafford, Tevez named many of his former team-mates from the red half of Manchester when asked to reveal his ideal XI.

"If I retired and had to put together a farewell match, my team would be: Gianluigi Buffon, Hugo Ibarra, Rio Ferdinand, Gabriel Heinze, Patrice Evra, Paul Scholes, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney. I’d stay on the bench," he told Radio La Red.

While Tevez has selected United midfielder Pogba in his side, he never teamed up with the World Cup winner at Old Trafford, instead turning out alongside him during his time at .

Ibarra represents Boca Juniors' only representation, while Messi has been a team-mate on the international stage.

And Tevez has also revealed that he may well be open to a return to relegation-threatened West Ham in the future, claiming he would go back to David Moyes's side to receive the adulation of the club's supporters.

"If I had to go back to Europe, I’d go to West Ham to be applauded," he said. "Or I’d play six months in with Corinthians. I don’t want to rule anything out because I don’t want to be a slave to my words."

The three-time South American Footballer of the Year has enjoyed a well-travelled career, in which he has played in five countries and on three continents, having also featured for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese .

For his national team, meanwhile, Tevez has played for Argentina on 76 occasions, scoring 13 goals, winning Olympic gold in 2004.