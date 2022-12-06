Portugal vs Switzerland
WATCH: Who needs Ronaldo? CR7's replacement Ramos gives Portugal the lead in World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland with explosive finish
Matt O'Connor-Simpson
19:33 GMT 06/12/2022
- Cristiano Ronaldo benched
- Ramos starts for Portugal
- Opens scoring with fine strike
WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos started in place of Ronaldo in Portugal's last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday and needed just 17 minutes to get on the scoresheet. The 21-year-old smashed a powerful effort past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer at his near post to fire Portugal into an early lead.
WHAT A STRIKE!! 🤩— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022
Who saw that coming from Goncalo Ramos!! 🇵🇹
The 21-year-old only had 35 minutes of international experience before tonight... 👀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gll8GEBi2d
WHAT A STRIKE BY RAMOS 🚀🎯🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/P7NLzsiU7s— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022
More to follow..
Editors' Picks
- Time for Ronaldo to match Messi and make his mark at the 2022 World Cup
- Are you not entertained?! Brazil winners, losers and ratings as Tite's team dance their way past South Korea and into the quarter-finals
- Messi, Ronaldo &... Shaqiri? Switzerland's ageless hero showing no signs of slowing down
- From Chelsea flop to World Cup hero: Hakim Ziyech's magical Moroccan renaissance