Ronaldo misses Juventus training as Man City transfer links intensify

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been tipped to complete a move to Etihad Stadium before the summer window closes

Goal can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo missed training with Juventus on Friday morning as rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester City continue to intensify.

Ronaldo is set to say his final goodbyes to the Juve squad as he agent Jorge Mendes continues to work on a permanent move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before the August 31 deadline.

The Portuguese did not take part in the club's latest practice session, and Goal understands that Bianconeri are now waiting for City to submit a formal offer for the striker.

More to follow.