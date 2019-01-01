'Ronaldo, Mbappe, Bale' - Bolt picks his ideal 4x100 metres football relay team

The Jamaican sprinting legend believes the Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid stars would make the ideal partners in a relay

Former sprinter Usain Bolt says Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Gareth Bale are the three footnball players he would pick to be on his 4x100 metre relay team.

The Jamaican legend holds the world record for, among others, the 4x100m relay as well as seven gold medals in the event from various competitions throughout his career.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist pursued a career in football following his retirement from sprinting, but called an end to the venture earlier this year after playing friendly games with Norwegian side Stromsgodset and Central Coast Mariners in .

While Bolt did not find the switch to professional football easy, he believes the , and stars would be dangerous in the sprinting world.

When asked which three players would make ideal team-mates in a relay race, Bolt told FIFA : "Ronaldo, Mbappe, Bale."

Bolt added that he is a big fan of PSG star Mbappe, whom he sees as one of several young players with world-class potential.

"Mbappe is a great player. He has speed, skill and can finish. He is still young but could play in any team in the world," he said.

"There are a lot of exciting young players – Mbappe, Neymar, Jadon Sancho. It will be interesting to see how the former players Mattthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong do at their new clubs, as well as Eden Hazard at Real.

"I am friends with Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba and Leon Bailey and hope they can keep playing well."

He continued: "Raheem is really, really good. Working with Pep has developed his game even further. I think he is hitting peak form now and he is still only 24 years old.

"The only problem is that he wears Manchester blue, not red!"

The 33-year-old was also asked to pick a favourite between Juve star Ronaldo and fellow five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

"Both of them!" he answered. "I hear a lot of people have this debate but both of them are footballing geniuses.

"I have always been a big Ronaldo fan and I admire the way he has been successful in different leagues – , and now ."