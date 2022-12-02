Ronaldo & Kane make Maguire’s dream 5-a-side team - but Man Utd & England man forgets to name goalkeeper

Harry Maguire has named his dream 5-a-side team, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane among those to get the nod, although he's lacking a goalkeeper.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United and England defender has found room for himself in a star-studded selection, with an international colleague – and domestic rival from Manchester City – lining up alongside him at the back. Another Three Lions team-mate is asked to control the midfield, with plenty of goals up top, but Maguire has stopped short of naming a goalkeeper, which may make it difficult for his side to keep opponents out.

WHAT THEY SAID: Maguire, who is on 2022 World Cup duty with his country, has told the Lions' Den when asked for his dream 5-a-side team: “Stonesy [John Stones] at the back. I’d go for Harry Kane up top, whenever we play five-a-side he’s top goalscorer every time. I’d put Cristiano in there. Those two together, you’ve won the game already. I’d put myself in there. And then I’d go with a midfielder, I’d go with Declan Rice. He protects everything doesn’t he. We’ll just let Ronnie and H [Kane] go and score the goals, and we’ll do the defending.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire is working with Kane, Stones and Rice as England look to chase down a global crown in Qatar, but he will not be a team-mate of Ronaldo once the showpiece in the Middle East comes to a close as United have ripped up the Portuguese’s contract at Old Trafford and released him as a free agent.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be in World Cup action with Portugal against South Korea on Friday, while England are readying themselves for a last-16 showdown with Senegal on Sunday.