Ronaldo issued fitness warning as Ten Hag vows to be Man Utd superstar's 'friend & teacher'

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has issued a fitness warning to Cristiano Ronaldo after the superstar missed most of pre-season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman has spoken about how he needs to manage his star forward after leaving him out of his starting XI for the team's last three matches. Ten Hag has also admitted he has concerns over the 37-year-old's fitness.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I will be his friend and sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation. As we all know he didn’t have the pre-season and you cannot miss the pre-season," he told reporters.

"It is a base and especially in the game we play, the way of play. We play another type compared to last year. It depends on the demands, cooperation and certain positioning [of players], in and out of position, and the other thing is fitness."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo faces a battle to force his way back into Ten Hag's plans after losing his place. The veteran striker's only start came in the 4-0 hammering at Brentford and the Red Devils have won their last three Premier League matches in a row without the Portugal international in the starting XI.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Manchester United play early Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford.